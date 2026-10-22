Anna Camp Talks 2:22 A GHOST STORY's Haunted Theater and Halloween Dog Costumes
The actress stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to chat about the spooky off-Broadway production and more.
Anna Camp discussed the off-Broadway production of "2:22 A Ghost Story" and the reputation of the venue it occupies during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Camp addressed claims that the theater housing the play is haunted, tying the backstage lore directly to the subject matter of the show itself.
In the clip focused on "2:22 A Ghost Story," Camp walked through why the off-Broadway venue has picked up a haunted reputation and how that history intersects with a production built around a ghost story. The conversation stayed centered on that pairing of real-world venue lore and the play's premise, giving viewers a sense of the atmosphere surrounding the current run.
A separate appearance shifted away from the stage entirely. In that segment, Camp talked about her pair of dogs, described as a mother and son, and recalled a favorite Halloween costume from years past. The conversation kept its focus on pets and seasonal dress-up rather than any project, offering a lighter counterpoint to the ghost story discussion.
Both segments aired as part of Camp's sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos, moving between her current stage work and personal life without overlapping material. The haunted-theater discussion gave specific context for audiences attending "2:22 A Ghost Story," while the Halloween costume conversation stayed separate from any show promotion.
Other recent guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK have similarly split their time between current projects and personal anecdotes, including Andy Cohen's appearance covering his own Halloween plans alongside a touring project and a new scrapbook venture.
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