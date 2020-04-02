Jane Fonda Joins TikTok & Brings Back Jane Fonda Workout

Jane Fonda just posted her very first TikTok, where she brings back the iconic Jane Fonda Workout to raise awareness of the climate crisis and urge people to join the very first virtual Fire Drill Friday rally, which will be held tomorrow, April 3 at 11 AM PST. You can register to join the rally through this link.

"Hello to the people of TikTok" she begins, "my name is Jane Fonda and I am going to bring back the Jane Fonda workout." She later switches into to her Fire Drill Friday red coat to talk about the urgent need to address the climate crisis and "workout" the planet. "Whether you are on your couch or on your yoga matt, will you join me for virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you! I need you," she says.

Jane and Greenpeace USA will be hosting tomorrow's youth-themed rally in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour and the Sunrise Movement to highlight the youth-led activism happening throughout the month of April and beyond. To promote the rally, Jane also has enlisted celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Marisa Tomei to encourage supporters to join the movement (watch the video here).

In an effort to prioritize the health and well-being of Fire Drill Friday supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA will be taking their climate rallies online and hosting the first Virtual Fire Drill Friday Rally on April 3.

The virtual rally will be youth-themed and in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour and the Sunrise Movement to highlight the youth-led activism happening throughout the month of April, peaking over three days of virtual action starting on Earth Day (April 22) and culminating on Friday April 24.

To promote the rally, Fonda has enlisted celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Marisa Tomei to encourage supporters to join the movement (watch the video here).

In addition to monthly virtual rallies, Fonda will also be hosting supplemental "Fireside Firedrills with Jane Fonda" programming throughout the month, such as last week's Q&A with Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts).

11am PST/2pm EST, Friday, April 3. To register use the following link: https://greenpeace.zoom.us/webinar/register/8015851847997/WN_O_oGUGS7RtqbNGIaKbdcnw





