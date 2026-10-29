Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying
The sketch plays out as a back and forth over honesty between the host and his guest.
Jamie Lee Curtis found herself reassuring Jimmy Fallon that she was not deceiving him during a cold open sketch called 'You Can See Everything' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The bit set up a tense exchange between the two as Curtis worked to convince Fallon of her honesty.
Curtis has made multiple appearances on the program in recent stretches, including a visit where she played the word-guessing game Hey Robot against Fallon and discussed the origins of the Halloween theme song alongside her series Newlyweds. That appearance gave her two separate spots within a single episode, pairing a game segment with a wide-ranging sit-down interview.
The cold open format places Curtis and Fallon in a scripted scenario rather than a traditional interview setting, with the sketch built around the question of whether Curtis is telling the truth. The title of the bit, 'You Can See Everything,' frames the premise of the exchange between the two.
Curtis's latest appearance follows her prior visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW, where she discussed the Halloween theme song and her series Newlyweds in addition to the game segment.
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