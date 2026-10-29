 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists to Jimmy Fallon She's Not Lying

The sketch plays out as a back and forth over honesty between the host and his guest.

By:


Jamie Lee Curtis found herself reassuring Jimmy Fallon that she was not deceiving him during a cold open sketch called 'You Can See Everything' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The bit set up a tense exchange between the two as Curtis worked to convince Fallon of her honesty.

Curtis has made multiple appearances on the program in recent stretches, including a visit where she played the word-guessing game Hey Robot against Fallon and discussed the origins of the Halloween theme song alongside her series Newlyweds. That appearance gave her two separate spots within a single episode, pairing a game segment with a wide-ranging sit-down interview.

The cold open format places Curtis and Fallon in a scripted scenario rather than a traditional interview setting, with the sketch built around the question of whether Curtis is telling the truth. The title of the bit, 'You Can See Everything,' frames the premise of the exchange between the two.

Curtis's latest appearance follows her prior visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW, where she discussed the Halloween theme song and her series Newlyweds in addition to the game segment.

Recent Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis Plays HEY ROBOT, Talks Halloween Theme and Newlyweds
Jamie Lee Curtis Plays HEY ROBOT, Talks Halloween Theme and Newlyweds
10/29/2026
Jamie Lee Curtis On Producing And Starring In NEWLYWEDS
Jamie Lee Curtis On Producing And Starring In NEWLYWEDS
10/28/2026
Tim Daly and Téa Leoni Play Married Again in NEWLYWEDS, Recall How They Met
10/27/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts