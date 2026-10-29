Jamie Lee Curtis Plays HEY ROBOT, Talks Halloween Theme and Newlyweds

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John Carpenter's composition of the Halloween theme song became a topic of discussion when Jamie Lee Curtis sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with Curtis explaining how the director and composer arrived at the score during their conversation. The appearance also included a game segment and a separate wide-ranging interview, giving the actress two distinct spots across the episode.

In the first clip, Curtis and Fallon face off in Hey Robot, a Password-style game in which each player takes turns asking questions to a smart speaker in an attempt to get it to say a randomly selected word without saying the word themselves. The format has the two competing to outsmart the device through indirect questioning rather than direct clues.

The second clip finds Curtis testing her horror movie knowledge with Fallon and offering a baby impression during the sit-down. She also discussed her series Newlyweds, telling Fallon the show is loosely based on her own story with her husband, giving the audience specifics on how the real-life relationship informed the project.

Across both segments, Curtis moved between game-show competition and a traditional interview format, with the Halloween theme song discussion anchoring the conversational portion of her visit. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with full episodes streaming on Peacock.

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