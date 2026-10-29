Angèle Performs LOVE TRIANGLE on Fallon

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Angèle took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform her song "Love Triangle" as the episode's musical guest. The performance aired as part of the program, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC.

The appearance centered entirely on the musical performance, with Angèle delivering "Love Triangle" for the studio audience and Fallon's viewers. No interview segment accompanied the performance in the clip.

Full episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, including Angèle's performance, are available to stream on Peacock. The show continues to air its regular weeknight schedule on NBC.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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