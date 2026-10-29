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Angèle Performs LOVE TRIANGLE on Fallon

The performance aired as part of a recent episode of the NBC late-night program.

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Angèle took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform her song "Love Triangle" as the episode's musical guest. The performance aired as part of the program, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC.

The appearance centered entirely on the musical performance, with Angèle delivering "Love Triangle" for the studio audience and Fallon's viewers. No interview segment accompanied the performance in the clip.

Full episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, including Angèle's performance, are available to stream on Peacock. The show continues to air its regular weeknight schedule on NBC.

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