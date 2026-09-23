James Adler's LEGENDS, ROMANCES AND LULLABIES to Debut on CiMA Streams
The album showcases classical masterworks alongside new compositions, with proceeds benefiting the Trevor Project.
Pianist and composer James Adler will release a new album, titled Legends, Romances and Lullabies, on Thursday, October 1st on CiMA Streams.
The release showcases works by Isaac Albéniz and Rachmaninoff, alongside world premiere recordings by James Adler and Henco Espag. Featured guest artists on the album are soprano Shana Farr, flutist Denise Koncelik, and cellist Igor Zubkovsky.
All proceeds from online CD sales of Legends, Romances and Lullabies will go to the Trevor Project.
Legends, Romances and Lullabies can be streamed at CiMA Streams.
Singles Out Now
Asturias (Leyenda) from Suite Española (1892) by Isaac Albéniz (1860–1909)
https://ciceronema.com/cima-streams-asturias-james-adler/
Lullaby for soprano, cello, and piano (2026) by James Adler, featuring Shana Farr, soprano; Igor Zubkovsky, cello; and James Adler, piano. The piece was composed for and dedicated to Shana Farr and is a World Premiere Recording.
https://ciceronema.com/cima-streams-lullaby-james-adler/
The album can be purchased at adleroaksmusic.com, with all proceeds from online CD sales benefiting the Trevor Project.
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