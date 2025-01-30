Jake and Logan Paul Reality Series Sets Max Premiere

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

With more than 150 million followers and multiple successful business ventures, Jake and Logan Paul will step into a new arena with the Max Original reality series Paul American, debuting Thursday, March 27 on Max. Featuring archival and never-before-seen footage, the eight-episode series debuts weekly on Max leading up to the season finale on Thursday, May 15. 

After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships.

For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives. 

Paul American is executive produced by Jake and Logan Paul; Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard for Boardwalk; Andrew Renzi; Nick  Boak and Vivian Johnson Rogowski for North of Now; Nakisa Bidarian and Jeffrey Levin; and Michael John Warren, who also directs. Watch the teaser trailer below.



