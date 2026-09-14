Jaclyn Smith & Kate Jackson on How CHARLIE'S ANGELS Shaped Drew Barrymore's Career

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Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss how the original CHARLIE'S ANGELS television series helped shape one of Barrymore's own most iconic roles, and how the show continues to resonate with women 50 years after its debut. The conversation gave the two original cast members a chance to reflect directly with someone whose career was influenced by the series they helped launch.

Smith and Jackson starred together in the original CHARLIE'S ANGELS cast, which premiered on ABC five decades ago. The pair recently appeared together on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to mark that 50th anniversary and look back on the show's legacy, a milestone that has kept both actresses in the spotlight this year. Smith has also drawn recent attention for her memoir, titled as a nod to the role that defined much of her career.

The sit-down with Barrymore centered on generational impact, with Smith and Jackson discussing how the series' portrayal of women translated into Barrymore's later work and how audiences have continued to respond to the show's themes over the decades.

Barrymore, who went on to star in a feature film adaptation of the franchise, used the conversation to connect her own experience with the role back to its television origins, giving Smith and Jackson a rare opportunity to hear directly from an actress shaped by their work. Jackson and Smith recently reflected on the anniversary in a separate appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

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