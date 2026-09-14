Jaclyn Smith & Kate Jackson Mark CHARLIE'S ANGELS 50th Anniversary With Surprise Q&A

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Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson sat down together on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to mark 50 years since 'Charlie's Angels' first aired, with host Drew Barrymore surprising the two original stars with a round of unexpected questions about the iconic series.

The reunion brought together two of the show's original leads for a joint conversation rather than separate promotional stops, giving Smith and Jackson space to look back on the series that defined much of their early careers. Barrymore, whose own family ties to the 'Charlie's Angels' franchise stem from her lead role in the 2000s film adaptations, framed the sit-down around the show's milestone anniversary.

Much of the segment centered on Smith and Jackson's reactions to being put on the spot, with the surprise-question format pushing the conversation beyond a standard retrospective and into more spontaneous territory as the two actresses responded to prompts about their time on the series.

The appearance leaned on the pair's shared history as castmates, with both actresses trading recollections in real time rather than delivering rehearsed anecdotes, giving the anniversary conversation an unscripted feel built around their decades-long connection to the role.

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