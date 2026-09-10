Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith Reflect On CHARLIE'S ANGELS 50th Anniversary

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Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, two of the original stars of CHARLIE'S ANGELS, appeared together on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series' premiere on ABC. The appearance brought the pair back in front of a national audience to discuss the show's legacy five decades after it first aired.

Smith, who rose to fame as part of the original CHARLIE'S ANGELS cast, has recently been in the spotlight for other projects tied to that legacy. As detailed in a prior GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, Smith discussed her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, using the title as a direct nod to the role that launched her career and reflecting on the experiences that shaped both the book and her time on the series.

The joint appearance with Jackson gave both actresses a chance to revisit the show's impact together rather than individually, framing the anniversary as a shared milestone for the cast rather than a solo press stop. Their conversation centered on what CHARLIE'S ANGELS meant to television audiences when it debuted and how its legacy has carried forward over the past 50 years.

The segment kept its focus on that shared history, with Jackson and Smith trading recollections of the series that made them household names in the 1970s. Their appearance together marked one of the more notable reunions tied to the anniversary, bringing two of the show's original leads back into the same conversation on national television.

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