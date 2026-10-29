Jaalen Best on Playing Muhammad Ali in THE GREATEST

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Jaalen Best appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Cassius Clay, the boxer who would go on to become Muhammad Ali, in the new series THE GREATEST. Best spoke about landing the role, which traces Clay's 1960 Olympic gold medal win through his rise to heavyweight champion and his later recognition as a humanitarian.

THE GREATEST marks Best's turn in the title role of Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video's scripted series chronicling Ali's life. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the series is described as the first authorized scripted project about Ali, with a cast that includes Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Ealy. The show debuted all episodes on Prime Video on November 4, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories.

The project carries direct ties to Ali's family, with Lonnie Ali, the boxer's widow, listed among the executive producers alongside Michael B. Jordan. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the first trailer for the series, which offered an early look at Best's performance in the title role ahead of its debut.

During the TODAY appearance, Best addressed the scope of portraying a figure whose life spanned the boxing ring and broader social and political battles in America. The series follows Clay's transformation from a young fighter out of Louisville into the figure the world came to know as Muhammad Ali.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 51 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone