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Jaalen Best on Playing Muhammad Ali in THE GREATEST

The actor speaks about stepping into the role of the Olympic gold medalist turned heavyweight champion.

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Jaalen Best appeared on TODAY to discuss playing Cassius Clay, the boxer who would go on to become Muhammad Ali, in the new series THE GREATEST. Best spoke about landing the role, which traces Clay's 1960 Olympic gold medal win through his rise to heavyweight champion and his later recognition as a humanitarian.

THE GREATEST marks Best's turn in the title role of Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video's scripted series chronicling Ali's life. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the series is described as the first authorized scripted project about Ali, with a cast that includes Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Ealy. The show debuted all episodes on Prime Video on November 4, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories.

The project carries direct ties to Ali's family, with Lonnie Ali, the boxer's widow, listed among the executive producers alongside Michael B. Jordan. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the first trailer for the series, which offered an early look at Best's performance in the title role ahead of its debut.

During the TODAY appearance, Best addressed the scope of portraying a figure whose life spanned the boxing ring and broader social and political battles in America. The series follows Clay's transformation from a young fighter out of Louisville into the figure the world came to know as Muhammad Ali.

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