JUSTICE LEAGUE Snyder Cut Will Include New Reshoots

The Justice League Snyder Cut is set to include new reshoots, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) will return for about a week of reshoots.

This comes during an ongoing dispute between Fisher and Warner Bros. Fisher has alleged that Joss Whedon - who rewrote and finished production on Justice League - took part in abuse on set which was enabled by Warner Bros. executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as the "Snyder Cut" will be released in 2021.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film's producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

