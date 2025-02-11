JUDGING JURIES and AGENTS OF CHANGE Documentaries Now Available to Stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judging Juries, just nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Short Form Documentary, and Agents of Change are now available to stream on major VOD platforms in honor of Black History Month. This NAACP nomination builds on Social Action Media’s commitment to social justice storytelling by shedding light on critical issues in the justice system and education as both films inspire advocacy and understanding and offer a chance to reflect on America’s progress toward equity and the challenges that remain.

For her social justice documentaries, Peabody Award-winning and Emmy® Silver Circle filmmaker Abby Ginzberg has built a diverse team dedicated to creating impactful social justice documentaries including Oscar®-winning actor Alfre Woodard, Peabody Award-winning producer Shola Lynch, Emmy®-nominated director Joslyn Rose Lyons, Emmy® Award-winning composer Osei Essed, Oscar®-nominated Vicente Franco, and Emmy®-nominated editor Stephanie Mechura. Together, they have brought to life films featuring actors and influential leaders such as Danny Glover, George Takei, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Through their collective work, they have delivered award-winning documentaries that amplify underrepresented voices and foster equity and inclusion, including Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power which won the 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Documentary.

In addition to its NAACP IMAGE AWARDS nomination, Judging Juries has earned numerous accolades, including Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Short at the Accolade Global Film Competition and Best Documentary Short at the Cal Film Festival. The film investigates systemic inequities in jury representation across the United States. The documentary highlights financial barriers—such as abysmally low juror pay in states like California, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi—that disproportionately exclude working-class individuals and people of color from serving on juries.

Agents of Change received the Jury and Audience Awards for Best Feature Documentary at the Pan African Film Festival. The film, co-directed by Frank Dawson, chronicles the transformative student movements of the 1960s and 1970s that led to the establishment of Black and Ethnic Studies programs in American universities. Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights and Black Power movements, the film documents the efforts of students who demanded inclusive education, reflecting the history and experiences of marginalized groups. Agents of Change features activists, Danny Glover and Harry Edwards and Professors Ibram Kendi and Kimberle Crenshaw.

"During Black History Month, we honor the untold stories that shaped our society. Judging Juries sheds light on the inequities of our justice system, where barriers to jury service disproportionately affect marginalized communities, while Agents of Change celebrates the resilience of those who fought for Black and Ethnic Studies during a pivotal moment in American history,” said Acquisitions Lead Black Cinema at FilmHub, Gregory Maurice. “Together, these films amplify the voices of change-makers past and present, inspiring us to continue the fight for equity and justice."

Distributed by Filmhub, Judging Juries and Agents of Change will be released on Apple TV (Judging Juries and Agents of Changes), Prime Video, and other VOD platforms starting February 11, 2025, in celebration of Black History Month.

Photo courtesy of Social Action Media

