JAKOB'S WIFE to Premiere August 19 on Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that JAKOB'S WIFE will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on August 19, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The film was directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor) who co-wrote the film alongside Mark Steensland (The Special) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak). JAKOB'S WIFE stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, You're Next), Larry Fessenden (Habit, Stake Land), Nyisha Bell (Coming 2 America), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, Vamp), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Conjuring 2) and former WWE wrestler, Phil Brooks, aka CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor).

In JAKOB'S WIFE, Anne (Crampton) is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with "The Master," she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before.

As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob (Fessenden) realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Watch the trailer here: