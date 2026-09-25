Ithartradio Jingle Ball Tour to Launch Dec. 1 With Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers

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iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One' – the season's iconic holiday music event, featuring the year's top artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, SOMBR, Hilary Duff, Alex Warren, RAYE, KATSEYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Teddy Swims, SIENNA SPIRO and more. This year, the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Nashville.

'The Jingle Ball Tour has become the holiday season's most anticipated concert event, showcasing the biggest stars and the songs that defined the year in music,' said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. 'We're excited to once again partner with ABC to share the energy and holiday spirit of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with millions of fans nationwide.'

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special airing on ABC in December and next day on Hulu, Disney+ and VOD.

Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets via a cardholder presale in each city. Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase in select markets to enjoy an exclusive pre-show party with a performing Jingle Ball artist. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time, or while pre-sale supplies last. Pre-sale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 2 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at TicketMaster.com.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One includes the following:

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena. The star-studded lineup features: KATSEYE, RAYE, Ludacris, Myles Smith, Tove Lo, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

Los Angeles – Friday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome. The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, RAYE, OneRepublic, SIENNA SPIRO, Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Stella Lefty and The Beaches.

Chicago – Monday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena. The star-studded lineup features: RAYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Dominic Fike, Tove Lo, Freya Skye, The Beaches and JYT.

Detroit – Tuesday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena. The star-studded lineup features: Alex Warren, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Tove Lo, Jason Derulo, Bella Kay, Freya Skye, The Beaches and JYT.

New York – Friday, December 11, at 7:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden. The star-studded lineup features: SOMBR, Alex Warren, Charlie Puth, Hilary Duff, Teddy Swims, SIENNA SPIRO, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Stella Lefty and Freya Skye with special guest performances from Bella Kay and The Beaches.

Boston – Sunday, December 13, at 6:00 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Kiss 108's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden. The star-studded lineup features: SOMBR, Hilary Duff, Nickelback, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Freya Skye, Stella Lefty, ADELA, The Beaches and JYT.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena. The star-studded lineup features: Jonas Brothers, SOMBR, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Nickelback, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

Philadelphia – Tuesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The star-studded lineup features: SOMBR, Charlie Puth, OneRepublic, Ludacris, ADELA, Jason Derulo, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

Nashville – Thursday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 107.5 The River's Jingle Ball 2026 Presented by Capital One at Bridgestone Arena. The star-studded lineup features: Alex Warren, Hilary Duff, Teddy Swims, OneRepublic, Nickelback, Stella Lefty, The Beaches and JYT.

'The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour remains the pinnacle holiday music event, and our partnership with iHeartMedia puts Capital One cardholders at the center of these extraordinary live moments,' said Amit Desai, Sr. Director of Brand Sponsorships, Capital One. 'Each year, we're proud to deliver unmatched value and access through priority pre-sale tickets and exclusive pre-show experiences. Music has a unique ability to bring communities together, and it's an honor to support an event that spreads so much joy across the country.'

iHeartMedia and its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the 13th consecutive year, eight cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Nashville will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals to help patients find joy during treatment. In addition, iHeartRadio's 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas/Fort Worth will work with the Kidd's Kids, a non-profit organization whose mission for more than 35 years has been to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with critical illnesses. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

'We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with iHeartRadio as the official charity of the Jingle Ball Tour for the 13th consecutive year,' said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director and CEO, Ryan Seacrest Foundation. 'This partnership allows us to continue to ensure young pediatric patients have a fun, creative space where they can host podcasts, produce videos, and interview special guests, all without ever having to leave the hospital.'

iHeartRadio and JCPenney are teaming up once again to give fans more ways to say yes to the music, fashion and experiences that make the holiday season unforgettable. Together they're creating access to the moments that make Jingle Ball magical, from exclusive sweepstakes opportunities and VIP experiences to holiday fashion inspired by the tour. Fans nationwide will have the chance to enter a sweepstakes running October 13-December 17, featuring prizes including a flyaway trip to Jingle Ball, VIP experiences, JCPenney gift cards and signed merchandise. While it's free for anyone to sign up, JCPenney loyalty members get even more access to the excitement with eligibility for extra entries and special perks. JCPenney will debut the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball x JCPenney fashion collection on October 21 and will bring the energy and style of the tour to shoppers nationwide through in-store experiences and activations at select Jingle Ball stops.

Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Ariana Grande Fragrances, Arm & Hammer Laundry, Gonna Need Milk, JCPenney, and LifeLock, with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is executive produced by iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special on ABC is produced by iHeartMedia as well as OBB Studios.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

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