Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ina Garten Talks New Podcast, Simply Ina Cookbook & Buying the Cheesecake
The Barefoot Contessa star also opens up about her marriage to Jeffrey during the Tamron Hall Show interview.
Ina Garten sat down with Tamron Hall for a run of segments spanning her podcast, her new cookbook, and a piece of hard-won hosting wisdom about dessert. In the first clip, Garten discussed her podcast, Happy Hour with Ina Garten, where she talks with famous friends in a relaxed, conversational format. She told Hall a story about her husband Jeffrey sending her an alligator while the two were dating, and spoke about what makes her podcast conversations with guests like Kate McKinnon stand out.
Garten also reflected on the work behind her career, telling Hall that each chapter of her professional life prepared her for the next and that she has grown more confident about the direction of her life. That theme of looking back while moving forward carried into the second clip, where Garten returned to the Tamron Hall Show to promote her new cookbook, Simply Ina. For that appearance, the studio was redesigned to evoke Garten's East Hampton kitchen, and the two cooked and talked through recipes built around the idea that meals do not need to be complicated to bring people together.
A third, shorter clip captured Garten delivering a piece of practical advice for home entertaining: buy the cheesecake. The brief moment distilled the same philosophy running through her Simply Ina conversation with Hall, that simplifying the workload behind a gathering lets the focus stay on the people at the table rather than the effort in the kitchen.
Across all three appearances, Garten moved between her new audio project and her latest cookbook while returning repeatedly to the idea that hosting and cooking do not require perfection. The Tamron Hall Show segments paired conversation with demonstration, giving Garten space to discuss both the personal stories behind her career and the recipes featured in Simply Ina.
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