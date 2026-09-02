IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Charlie's Million Dollar Idea Hits Kensington

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and his latest so-called million dollar idea. According to the network, the invention is billed as one that could change Kensington forever, or at least that is the plan, placing Charlie's scheme squarely in the neighborhood rather than confined to Paddy's Pub.

The clip comes from Episode 4 of the season, continuing a run of scenes that have shown The Gang chasing quick fixes and elaborate schemes throughout Season 18. Charlie has already been a focal point earlier in the season, including a sequence in which his unconventional thinking led a panel of professors to consider whether he might be a savant.

FX has described Season 18 as sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and what the network calls sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues at Paddy's. The Kensington-set invention plot adds another local target to that mix, following the season's pattern of grounding The Gang's dysfunction in specific Philadelphia settings.

The new scene follows other recently released Season 18 clips, including one detailing Dennis and Dee's morgue scheme from earlier in the season.

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