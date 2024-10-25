INSIDE COMEDY Season 4 to Receive International Broadcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has announced the resurgence of the renowned comedy series, Inside Comedy (Executive Produced by Steve Carrell and David Steinberg), which aired to critical acclaim starting on Showtime in 2012 and ran for four consecutive seasons, consisting of ten 30-minute episodes per season and six 30-minute episodes in the fourth, (Season 4 only aired in the United States). Hosted and directed by David Steinberg, a multiple award-winning writer/director and comedic legend in his own right, Inside Comedy has featured such comedic icons as Mel Brooks, Robin Williams, Jonathan Winters, Carol Burnett, Jim Carey, Betty White, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Martin, Mike Myers, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, and Dick Van Dyke to name just a few.

“The brilliance, vulnerability, and raw humor that David Steinberg brings out in his guests make this series an absolute treasure for comedy fans everywhere. Inside Comedy offers a rare and genuine connection to some of the greatest comedic minds of our time.” Says Inside Comedy Executive Producer/Showrunner Josh Etting.

“Working with brilliant comedians is endless joy. One of the best experiences of my career.” Says Inside Comedy Executive Producer Robyn Todd.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be able to bring laughter to audiences all around the world via the most revered comedic legends of our time. The never-before-seen fourth season of Inside Comedy for international audiences delivers that priceless joy at a time when it is most needed," said Epstein.

Film Mode Entertainment will present the fourth season of Inside Comedy to global distributors at MIPCOM for licensing around the world. The never before aired internationally season four includes hilarious interviews with Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Michael Keaton, Dan Aykroyd, Bryan Cranston, Carol Leifer, Ted Danson, Wanda Sykes, Cheech & Chong(Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong), Dane Cook, Conan O'Brien, and Jeffrey Tambor.

During each episode of Inside Comedy, Steinberg interviews popular comedians from the worlds of stand-up, television, and film from their careers. Steinberg takes audiences into the minds of his guests with captivating conversations as they explore a deep dive into their career and work. Inside Comedy promises a fresh take on the art of humor, with segments that highlight the personal and the funny, behind-the-scenes glimpses and stories, and lots of laughter. The show has been so popular that it has become a hallmark of comedic television, and gives audiences access to comedians they don’t normally have access to, including but not limited to those mentioned above, and Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Larry David, Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Tina Fey, Drew Carey, Lily Tomlin, Will Ferrell, Alan Arkin, Jonah Hill, Garry Marshall, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Andrew Dice Clay.

Steinberg has received five Emmy Award nominations winning two as one of the writers of Academy Awards, a CableACE Award and has been nominated for the Directors Guild of America Award (for Outstanding Directing – Comedy Series) twice. The show features both established icons and rising stars offering glimpses into their creative processes and lives. Inside Comedy takes viewers on an exhilarating journey into the very heart of the comedy world. Audiences can once again indulge in the unique blend of humor and heart that has made this show a one-of-a-kind comedy via the internationally never-before-seen fourth season of the show.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on worldwide sales rights for Inside Comedy and presented to buyers at MIPCOM Cannes, October 21-24, 2024.

