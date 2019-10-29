I'M YOUR WOMAN Starring Rachel Brosnahan Adds Six to Cast and Sets Creative Team

The upcoming Amazon film "I'm Your Woman" starring Rachel Brosnahan has rounded out its cast, according to Variety.

The indie film, which has commenced in Pittsburgh, Pa, has added Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us," "Luce"), British actor Arinzé Kene ("The Pass," "Informer") and Bill Heck ("The Ballad of Buster Scruggs") in key roles. Frankie Faison ("The Village," "Luke Cage"), Marceline Hugot ("Julie & Julia"), and James McMenamin ("Orange is the New Black") join the cast in supporting roles.

Set in America in the 1970s, "I'm Your Woman" follows Jean (Brosnahan), whose escape from a toxic marriage leads her to form an unlikely partnership with a man (Kene) and a woman (Blake).

Julia Hart directs the film, which she co-wrote with her husband Jordan Horowitz. The creative team includes director of photography Bryce Fortner, production designer Gae Buckley, costume designer Natalie O'Brien and editor Tracey Wadmore-Smith.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories