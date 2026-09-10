Julien Baker to Launch Fall Rock Club Tour Oct. 15–Nov. 21

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Julien Baker has announced a series of rock-club residencies this fall, playing three-night runs in Salt Lake City, Cambridge, Carrboro, Athens, Lawrence, and Seattle. The announcement comes on the heels of a surprise, immediately sold-out show at Nashville's The Blue Room. The dates kick off on October 15 and conclude November 21. Baker will be joined on tour by her longtime collaborators Matt Gilman and Calvin Lauber - the same lineup that joined her at the Nashville show. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 12 at 10am local time, exclusively at the venue box offices.

The Nashville set featured songs from across Baker's catalog and, to the excitement of fans, new music that emerged from her recent time in the studio.

Julien Baker 2026 tour dates

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

10/21 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

10/22 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

10/23 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

10/28 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

10/29 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

10/30 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

11/5 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt

11/6 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt

11/7 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt

11/12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

11/13 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

11/14 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

11/19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/21 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Full box office details are available at JULIENBAKER.COM.

About Julien Baker

A native of Memphis who began playing music in church as a child, Julien Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with her debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as '…. hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again.'

Baker's acclaim grew with 2017's Matador debut Turn Out the Lights and the following year's self-titled debut EP with boygenius, the trio she formed with fellow artists Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. With the release of her 2021 solo album Little Oblivions, Baker cemented herself as 'one of the leading female singer/songwriters of her generation, both for her music's muted grandeur and lyrics that seem to dive headlong into emotional chaos' (Rolling Stone). The album was met with worldwide critical acclaim and supported with performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions.

Baker reunited with boygenius in 2023 for their first full-length, the record, which won three Grammy Awards and was supported by the biggest tour of the musicians' collective careers -- including sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

In 2025, Baker teamed up with TORRES for Send a Prayer My Way, their collaborative album that had been in the works since the two played their first show together in 2016. In support of the LP they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as The Daily Show.

Photo Credit: Christina McKinney



Photo Credit: Christina McKinney

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