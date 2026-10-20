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Holland Taylor Talks Matthew McConaughey's 'Brothers' Role and THE STAND-IN with Drew Barrymore

The veteran actress also opens up about an unexpected moment courtesy of Sarah Paulson during the conversation.

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Holland Taylor sat down with Drew Barrymore for a two-part conversation that covered her role as Matthew McConaughey's mother in 'Brothers' and her work alongside Barrymore herself in 'The Stand-In.' Of McConaughey's character, Taylor described her as "a pistol," giving a glimpse into how she approached the part opposite him.

In the first clip, Taylor walks through what it was like playing McConaughey's mother in 'Brothers,' touching on details from the role beyond that single description. The conversation moves through her experience on the project before opening up into a broader exchange with Barrymore about her career.

The second clip shifts the focus to 'The Stand-In,' where Taylor worked directly with Barrymore. Taylor told her, "I was worried for you," reflecting on their time together on the project. That appearance also includes behind-the-scenes recollections from some of Taylor's other roles, along with a surprise question left for her by her partner, Sarah Paulson.

Taken together, the two segments give Taylor room to address a current film role and a past collaboration with her host in the same sitting, pairing specific project talk with more personal reflection on working relationships.

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