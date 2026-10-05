BROTHERS Sneak Peek: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Test Their Musical Talents
The Apple TV series follows McConaughey and Harrelson as they uncover they might actually be BROTHERS.
Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from the newest episode of BROTHERS, the comedy series starring and executive produced by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The series follows the duo — playing fictionalized versions of themselves — whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. The series is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg. The eight-episode comedy is streaming Wednesdays on Apple TV through November 4, 2026.
The new episode, titled 'Episode 104 - The Band,' premieres Wednesday, October 7, 2026 on Apple TV. According to the release, 'Woody and Matthew put their musical talents to the test as Olive's investigation ramps up.' In the sneak peek clip, Clara doubts Matthew and Woody's musical theater singing abilities, putting the best friends to the ultimate test: performing in front of their families.
BROTHERS follows Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.
The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.
BROTHERS is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel & Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes including the pilot.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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