Holland Taylor on Her BROTHERS Role and Which Part She'd Revisit
The actor also addresses working alongside Woody Harrelson and her view on acting with wife Sarah Paulson.
Holland Taylor appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her role in the new Apple TV comedy BROTHERS, in which she plays Matthew McConaughey's mother, Ma Mac. During the conversation, Taylor shared favorite moments from working with McConaughey and his co-star Woody Harrelson, and she detailed which of her past roles she would most like to revisit.
Taylor also used the appearance to address her longtime relationship with actor Sarah Paulson, explaining why she is not interested in acting in a project alongside her wife. The exchange gave viewers insight into her approach to balancing her personal life with her career choices.
BROTHERS follows McConaughey and Harrelson playing fictionalized versions of themselves whose lifelong friendship is upended when they discover they may share DNA. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, McConaughey and Harrelson discussed playing exaggerated versions of their own identities for the series when they visited TODAY themselves.
Taylor's TODAY appearance focused squarely on her experience shaping Ma Mac and reflecting on a career that has given her plenty of roles to look back on, offering a personal counterpoint to the promotional stops McConaughey and Harrelson have made for the same series.
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