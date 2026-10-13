Holland Taylor on Her BROTHERS Role and Which Part She'd Revisit

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Holland Taylor appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her role in the new Apple TV comedy BROTHERS, in which she plays Matthew McConaughey's mother, Ma Mac. During the conversation, Taylor shared favorite moments from working with McConaughey and his co-star Woody Harrelson, and she detailed which of her past roles she would most like to revisit.

Taylor also used the appearance to address her longtime relationship with actor Sarah Paulson, explaining why she is not interested in acting in a project alongside her wife. The exchange gave viewers insight into her approach to balancing her personal life with her career choices.

BROTHERS follows McConaughey and Harrelson playing fictionalized versions of themselves whose lifelong friendship is upended when they discover they may share DNA. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, McConaughey and Harrelson discussed playing exaggerated versions of their own identities for the series when they visited TODAY themselves.

Taylor's TODAY appearance focused squarely on her experience shaping Ma Mac and reflecting on a career that has given her plenty of roles to look back on, offering a personal counterpoint to the promotional stops McConaughey and Harrelson have made for the same series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me