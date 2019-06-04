History Announces Two New Premium Documentaries

HISTORY premieres two new two-hour documentaries "Secrets In The Sky: THE UNTOLD STORY of Skunk Works" on Sunday, June 9 at 9PM ET/PT and "Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars" on Sunday, June 16 at 9PM ET/PT as part of its premium documentary strand HISTORY Films, which spotlights significant and gripping historical events deserving to be told.

Narrated by Golden Globe(R) and Emmy Award(R) nominee Dennis Quaid and directed by Emmy Award(R) winning director Rory Karpf, "Secrets In The Sky: THE UNTOLD STORY of Skunk Works" examines the top-secret organization that for decades, starting in the 1940s, clandestinely churned out the world's most advanced technology and designed highly classified aircraft. Utilizing the narration of Skunk Works team leader Kelly Johnson as inspired by his personal logbooks and meticulous diaries, viewers will be immersed in the secret Skunk Works story of the last 75 years. Directed by Academy Award(R) winner Daniel Junge, "Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars" looks at the multibillion-dollar gaming industry, its success and failures and the battle for control from all of the players including Atari, Nintendo, Sega and Sony. Behind the scenes and lawsuits, viewers will learn the true untold story of some of their favorite video games and the masterminds who brought them to life.

SECRETS IN THE SKY: THE UNTOLD STORY OF SKUNK WORKS

Premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9PM ET/PT

For the first time in its 75-year history, Lockheed Martin is opening their hangar doors and pulling back the veil on "Skunk Works," the secret program and subdivision long hidden from the public. Founder and leader Kelly Johnson, as voiced by actor Dennis Quaid, congregated a team comprised of innovators, rule benders and chance takers to partake in the aerospace organization responsible for creating the most innovative machines in modern history - the U-2, the SR-71 Blackbird and the first Stealth bomber to name a few. From the mysterious Area 51 test facility to the latest "spy" plane, this documentary goes deep into a world that is still shrouded in secrecy - a world where wars are won not on a battlefield but at a design table of men drafting aviation blueprints and working with their hands to create MODERN MARVELS from the ground up.

"Secrets In The Sky: THE UNTOLD STORY of Skunk Works" is produced by First Row Films in association with A+E Originals. Rory Karpf serves as director. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Jessica Conway serve as executive producers for A+E Originals. Jeff Cvitkovic is co-executive producer. Zachary Behr serves as executive producer for HISTORY.

GAME CHANGERS: INSIDE THE VIDEO GAME WARS

Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9PM ET/PT

This is THE UNTOLD STORY of the personal battles that gave rise to the multibillion-dollar video game industry. Brought to life by Academy Award(R) winning director Daniel Junge, this documentary is a tale of brilliant innovations, colossal failures, and ego-driven rivalries on a massive scale. It is a 50-year-long, multi-generation epic featuring corporate coups, industrial espionage and the promise of unimaginable riches being just one cartridge away. Told in chronological order and featuring the sons of the brilliant inventor of the first video game console, Ralph Baer, the co-founder of Atari, Nolan Bushnell, and many more experts in the gaming industry, this documentary highlights the programmers, engineers, management and business practices they followed to compete against each other and become the gaming tycoons we know today.

"Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars" is produced for HISTORY by Efran Films and Stone Cottage Media. Daniel Junge serves as director. Shawn Efran, Morgan Hertzan, Jordan J. Mallari and Megan Harding are executive producers. Zachary Behr serves as executive producer for HISTORY.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both films.





