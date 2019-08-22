Hidden Empire Film Group to Receive LMGI 2019 Humanitarian Award

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) have named Hidden Empire Film Group's Roxanne Taylor, Deon Taylor and Robert F. Smith as recipients of the 2019 LMGI Humanitarian Award for their philanthropic reach across the globe. The 6th Annual LMGI Awards highlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Winners will be revealed during the formal ceremony on Saturday evening, September 21, 2019 at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

"The Hidden Empire Film Group's deep compassion and active engagement in raising awareness of human rights and social issues is a unique, and inspiring hands-on brand of activism," said LMGI VP and Awards Co-Chair Lori Balton. "Their commitment to advancing social change, improving education, and promoting human dignity is seemingly endless. HEFG is about helping people find a voice and opportunities they would never otherwise have. They have an inspiring, hands-on brand of activism."

Through the creative vision of director Deon Taylor, Hidden Empire Film Group's 2018 film Traffik spread awareness on human trafficking. Producer Roxanne Taylor comments, "It's happening everywhere...to everyone, and minorities are 90% of the victims."

Like his wife, former pro basketball player Taylor overcame hardship. "I have become who I am today simply because I was told 'no' everywhere I went. I'm the product of no." Joining forces with Smith, the couple strives to help others climb beyond adversity.

They mostly fly under the radar, particularly producer and philanthropist Robert F. Smith who recently was lauded for erasing student debt for the Morehouse College class of 2019. He also has signed the Giving Pledge-an effort to address society's most pressing problems by inviting the world's wealthiest individuals to commit more than half their wealth to giving back or charitable causes either during their lifetime or in their will.

Hidden Empire Film Group developed the "Be Woke. Vote" initiative- philanthropic social media at its finest, fueling activism around the upcoming US elections with prominent voices like Jamie Foxx and Chelsea Handler. This nonpartisan political series encourages voter registration and inspires young people to discuss political issues affecting our communities. Another endeavor is Roxanne Taylor's charitable non-profit CLIMB: Community, Learn, Inspire, Motivate, Build. CLIMB encourages young people to learn ALL THAT it takes to make better life choices and become a success within the community.

Their filmography includes: The Intruder, Traffik, Meet the Blacks and Supremacy; as well as the soon to be released Black & Blue, Fatale, and Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door.

As previously announced, acclaimed Oscar®-nominated director Peter Weir (Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander) will receive the Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals. Location Manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, The Perfect Storm, Pirates of the Caribbean, Master and Commander) will receive the 2019 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)





