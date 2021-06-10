Helena Bonham Carter to Narrate EDEN: UNTAMED PLANET

BBC AMERICA announced TODAY that the BAFTA Award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The King's Speech) is set to narrate the network's new, original natural history series Eden: Untamed Planet, which will be simulcast weekly on BBC AMERICA and AMC starting Saturday, July 24 at 8pm ET/7c. In addition, episodes will be available on AMC+ the same day they air.

Eden: Untamed Planet invites viewers to travel to the far corners of the planet and discover the SECRETS OF Earth's few remaining untouched lands, all flourishing with rich biodiversity. Isolated from the rest of the world, life here exists as nature truly intended.

While the remoteness of these Eden's has protected them from the most damaging effects of human interference, the series will also reflect on the survival of these rare, precious and unique environments amid the perils of the modern world.

Delicately balanced, species-rich, unique ecosystems - this series embarks on a breath-taking journey to Earth's last Edens.

As a part of BBC AMERICA's Wonderstruck programming slate, the six-part series, in addition to a 'making of' episode, is a BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) production for BBC AMERICA. The BBC Studios NHU is responsible for producing award-winning and critically-acclaimed series, such as Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, Life and Seven Words, One Planet. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.

Eden: Untamed Planet is executive produced by Mark Brownlow (Blue Planet II, Planet Earth), series produced by Steve Cole (Thailand: Earth's Tropical Paradise), scored by Russell Emanuel and composed by Denise Santos and Austin Hammonds for Bleeding Fingers Music.