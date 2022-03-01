Helen Mirren, Hugh Jackman & More to Guest Star on HUMAN RESOURCES

Netflix has announced new additions to the extensive list of guest stars appearing on the new season of Human Resources. The series is set to premiere on March 18.

The new guests include Helen Mirren as renowned Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens, Hugh Jackman as Dante the seductive Addiction Angel, Lupita Nyong'o as Asha the Shame Wizard, Chris O'Dowd as Flanny the Lovebug, and Harvey Guillen as Jose the Spider Receptionist.

Additionally, new humans appearing in the season are Ali Wong as Becca, Janelle Monáe as Claudia, Mike Birbiglia as Barry, and Tim Robinson as Doug.

The new guest stars join the previously announced Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, and Bobby Cannavale.

Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis star as series regulars.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years.

It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others - HUMAN RESOURCES is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Watch the new trailer here: