Hayley Atwell Joins the Cast of the Next MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Film
According to Deadline, Hayley Atwell is joining the new Mission: Impossible film. Atwell will star alongside Tom Cruise in the film directed by Christopher McQuarrie.
There is no word on whether Atwell will star in both upcoming films, or just one.
@wellhayley Should you choose to accept...
A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT
The newest Mission: Impossible film will be the seventh in the franchise since 1996. M:I 7 is set to open July 23, 2021, and M:I 8 on August 5, 2020. McQuarrie confirmed in January that he'd write and direct both.
