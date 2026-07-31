KING OF THE HILL Supercut Revisits Hank, Peggy and Bobby's Iconic Moments

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Hulu posted a new compilation titled "Hill Vibez" pulling together some of the most memorable moments from KING OF THE HILL, spotlighting Hank, voiced by Mike Judge, Peggy, voiced by Kathy Najimy, and Bobby, voiced by Pamela Adlon. The clip serves as a highlight reel rather than a single scene, stitching together character beats from across the animated series.

Adlon has voiced Bobby Hill, the earnest and comedically inclined son of Hank and Peggy, across the original run of the series and its current revival. She recently discussed returning to the role in an appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, speaking about what it means to step back into the character and what audiences can expect from the new season.

The supercut lands as Hulu continues its promotional push for the show's revival season, which is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The platform has been releasing a steady stream of short-form clips tied to individual storylines this season, including material centered on Bobby's decision to stay in Arlen and on the character Strickland's rough patch.

Hulu's rollout has framed the new season around both nostalgia for the show's original characters and fresh plotlines for the revival. The recent clip confirming Bobby Hill's decision to stay in Arlen was part of that same promotional effort, underscoring how Hulu has been highlighting individual character arcs alongside broader compilations like this one.

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