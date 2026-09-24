Habitat for Humanity Launches Pacific Palisades Community Build

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Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) brought together community leaders, affected residents, and volunteers including Karen Pittman, Haley Joel Osment, Tate Donovan, and more to kick off a Community Build in the Pacific Palisades, helping families impacted by the January 2025 wildfires take critical steps toward rebuilding and returning home.

The four-day Pacific Palisades Community Build is part of Habitat LA's ReBUILD LA effort. The event opened with featured remarks from Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, along with other remarks from civic and community leaders.

The morning began with remarks focused on bringing civic leaders together to build momentum for the long-term recovery effort. 'This important work is critical to these families and this week volunteers will be helping families at all stages of recovery,' stated Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

Osment, Pittman and Donovan joined volunteers and community partners to get hands-on at the build site, working alongside volunteers to help make tangible progress for families affected by the wildfires. Donovan and Osment worked together to refurbish a home's overhang, while Pittman helped prepare another home for repainting.

The January 2025 Palisades Fire burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, leaving entire communities changed forever and countless residents displaced. While the initial emergency response has ended, the recovery continues, with families confronting the long-term realities of construction costs, insurance gaps, financial uncertainty and displacement.

For Habitat LA, the four-day Community Build represents one part of a sustained effort to help families rebuild homes, restore stability and preserve community.

The Community Build also took place during Habitat for Humanity International's 50th anniversary year, marking five decades of bringing people together to build homes, strengthen communities and expand access to affordable homeownership.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.

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