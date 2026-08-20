THE TERRORS OF JORDAN MENDOZA to Premiere on Adult Swim

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Adult Swim announced that THE TERRORS OF JORDAN MENDOZA, the new live-action comedy series from writer, comedian, actor, and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza, will premiere the evening of Sunday, September 13 at midnight ET/PT.

Created by, starring, directed, and executive produced by Mendoza, the quarter-hour series follows a very scared man as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes.

Blending sharp comedy with surreal horror, the series dives deep into the subconscious to explore fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal. The freshman series also features an all-star lineup of guest talent including Thomas Lennon, Marc Maron, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Eva Victor, and Steve Buscemi, to name a few.

'There's nothing more exciting than finding a creator with a voice that feels completely their own, and Jordan is exactly that,' said Cameron Tang, SVP, Head of Development and Current Series for Adult Swim. 'He's funny, brutally honest, and impossible to mistake for anyone else. This show lets him fully do his thing, alongside an incredible collection of performers eager to step into his unique and unsettling world.'

THE TERRORS OF JORDAN MENDOZA marks the latest project from one of comedy's most distinctive emerging voices whose credits include Dave, Chad Powers, Overcompensating, Big Mouth, and Ziwe.

'Wowee! I can't believe this is finally happening,' said Mendoza. 'Press release looks great guys, ty. I actually had a dream last night that the show / last few years of my life making it was like a big prank. Which honestly, lol. Cried dis mornin. Anyway, lemme know if you need a real quote from me about how grateful I am to Adult Swim / Cam Tang / Avalon etc. etc. If not just publish the template one you sent me. Love yall <3.'

Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Workaholics, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series is executive produced by Mendoza, Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern, with Jim Fagan and David Machajewski serving as co-executive producers, Emma Ferreira as producer, and with original music by Christopher Bear.

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