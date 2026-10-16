HOW TO ROB A BANK Releases First Official Clip With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
The David Leitch-directed heist film stars Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz alongside Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly.
A first official clip has been released from HOW TO ROB A BANK, starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. The film is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli.
In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.
The film is only in theaters November 13.
Credits
Directed by: David Leitch
Written by: Mark Bianculli
Produced by: Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., Kelly McCormick, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Ben Ormand, Mark Bianculli
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly
Rating: R for language, some violence and brief drug use
Amazon MGM Studios presents an 87 North Imagine Entertainment Production, a film by David Leitch.
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