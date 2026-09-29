Pete Davidson Talks Two Concussions, Buying the Staten Island Ferry With Colin Jost

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Pete Davidson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about a rough physical stretch, telling Kimmel he got two concussions within three weeks. The comedian walked through the circumstances behind both injuries as part of a wide-ranging conversation that swung between health scares and lighter personal updates.

Davidson also touched on his living situation during COVID, when he moved in with his mom, and shared that he bought her three dogs during that stretch. He spoke about becoming a father, giving Kimmel's audience a glimpse into a major life change alongside the health and career topics covered in the segment.

Much of the appearance looked ahead to Davidson's new movie, How to Rob a Bank, for which he said he got buff by taking a lot of peptides. He also described filming his podcast in his garage, an unglamorous behind-the-scenes detail that added a personal touch to the conversation, and one of the segment's more unexpected reveals was that he and Colin Jost bought the Staten Island Ferry.

Davidson closed out the conversation by naming the one thing he wants New York City Mayor Mamdani to fix, giving the interview a final topical beat that tied his hometown ties back into the broader appearance.

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