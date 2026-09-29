 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Pete Davidson Talks Two Concussions, Buying the Staten Island Ferry With Colin Jost

The comedian also details filming his podcast out of his garage and what he wants Mayor Mamdani to fix.

By:



Pete Davidson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about a rough physical stretch, telling Kimmel he got two concussions within three weeks. The comedian walked through the circumstances behind both injuries as part of a wide-ranging conversation that swung between health scares and lighter personal updates.

Davidson also touched on his living situation during COVID, when he moved in with his mom, and shared that he bought her three dogs during that stretch. He spoke about becoming a father, giving Kimmel's audience a glimpse into a major life change alongside the health and career topics covered in the segment.

Much of the appearance looked ahead to Davidson's new movie, How to Rob a Bank, for which he said he got buff by taking a lot of peptides. He also described filming his podcast in his garage, an unglamorous behind-the-scenes detail that added a personal touch to the conversation, and one of the segment's more unexpected reveals was that he and Colin Jost bought the Staten Island Ferry.

Davidson closed out the conversation by naming the one thing he wants New York City Mayor Mamdani to fix, giving the interview a final topical beat that tied his hometown ties back into the broader appearance.

Recent Articles
Photos: HOW TO ROB A BANK Trailer Debuts With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
Photos: HOW TO ROB A BANK Trailer Debuts With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
9/17/2026
Molly Ringwald Plays Therapist to Jimmy Kimmel's Past Traumas on KIMMEL
Molly Ringwald Plays Therapist to Jimmy Kimmel's Past Traumas on KIMMEL
9/29/2026
GMA's Pop News Covers Jimmy Kimmel Taking His Late-Night Show To Brooklyn
GMA's Pop News Covers Jimmy Kimmel Taking His Late-Night Show To Brooklyn
9/28/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts