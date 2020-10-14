HISTORY'S GREATEST MYSTERIES Hosted & Narrated By Laurence Fishburne to Premiere Nov. 14

Investigating a wide range of historically compelling topics.

The HISTORY® channel sets the premiere date for its new non-fiction programming strand "History's Greatest Mysteries," hosted and narrated by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, which investigates a wide range of historically compelling topics and the mysteries that pervade each including the Titanic, Roswell, John Wilkes Booth and Sir Ernest Shackleton's lost ice ship. Kicking off with "The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper," premiering Saturday, November 14 at 9PM ET/PT, each title within the franchise will showcase fresh, new evidence and perspectives including never-before-released documents to the public, personal diaries and DNA evidence to unearth new facts and information about these infamous and enigmatic chapters in history.

On November 24, 1971, a man calling himself Dan Cooper boarded Northwest Orient Airlines flight #305 in Portland bound for Seattle, wearing a dark suit and a black tie. While in the air, he opened his briefcase showing a bomb to the flight attendant and hijacked the plane. The plane landed in Seattle where he demanded $200,000 in cash, four parachutes and food for the crew before releasing all the passengers. With only three pilots and one flight attendant left on board, they took off from Seattle heading south.

Shortly after takeoff, Cooper donned the parachute, tied the bank bag full of twenty-dollar bills to himself, lowered the rear stairs and, somewhere north of Portland, jumped into the night, never to be seen again. Although the FBI followed thousands of leads, this case has never been solved. As we approach the 49th anniversary, the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Cooper has captivated a nation and continued to remain a Pop culture obsession - inspiring songs, movies, tv shows and books. With over 7,500 hours investigating this mystery including analyzing evidence, interviewing witnesses, reading 20,000+ pages of FBI case files and exploring important locations, top D.B. Cooper expert, Eric Ulis, believes he's found the true location where Cooper landed during his daring dive. In "The Final Hunt For D.B. Cooper," he and his assembled team of specialists will head to the untouched Washington backcountry to hunt for missing evidence Cooper may have left behind. In addition, armed with new leads regarding the identity of Cooper, Eric works closely with a retired FBI agent as they set their sights on a living person of interest who could very well be the infamous D.B. Cooper.

Additional enigmas investigated as part of "History's Greatest Mysteries" include a 108-year-old box filled with the investigative notes of Lord Mersey, the man tasked with leading the official inquiry into the sinking of the Titanic in "Titanic's Lost Evidence" and in "Roswell: First Witness" a personal diary found in the belongings of Major Jesse Marcel, the first person to investigate the wreckage in Roswell, NM believed to contain coded clues to what really happened. Also in "The Escape of John Wilkes Booth" investigators now have access to 60 boxes of personal materials including marriage certificates and what is believed to be his will and, for the first time, will execute facial recognition as well as DNA testing to provide intel as to whether he died in a fire following the assassination of Abraham Lincoln or if he faked his death as many believed. Lastly, considered one of the most famous expeditions of the 20th century, Sir Ernest Shackleton and 27 men set sail on a disastrous mission to cross Antarctica in 1914 whereupon its arrival their ship sank under the ice. Led by maritime archeologist and shipwreck expert, Mensun Bound, the expedition chronicled in "Endurance: THE HUNT For Shackleton's Ice Ship" is the result of two years of planning and over $250 million spent in cutting edge technology to locate this holy grail of shipwrecks.

