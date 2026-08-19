HISTORY Ottawa Opens New 2,000-Capacity Live Nation Venue

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HISTORY Ottawa opened its doors today, bringing a new era of live entertainment to Canada's capital. Located at 47 Rideau Street in the ByWard Market, the 2,000-capacity venue delivers world-class artists, premium fan experiences and year-round programming to the city.

An expansion of the acclaimed HISTORY Toronto, the venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, elevated hospitality and flexible configurations for concerts, comedy, galas, community events and more.

Year one is already stacked: 200+ events and a growing lineup of Canadian and International Artists.

The impact goes beyond the stage. Local hiring has filled 100+ jobs, and the venue is expected to drive new business to restaurants, hotels and retailers across downtown Ottawa.

'On behalf of the Ontario government, congratulations to HISTORY Ottawa on opening its doors in the heart of our nation's capital. This incredible new venue will bring more world-class entertainment to Ottawa, draw visitors from near and far, and add even more energy to the city's thriving arts and culture scene,' said Billy Denault, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

'What an exciting day for Ottawa. HISTORY Ottawa is bringing world-class live entertainment to our city and adding new energy to the ByWard Market and our downtown,' said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. 'It's creating good local jobs, supporting nearby businesses, and giving residents and visitors another great reason to come downtown. This is the kind of investment we want to see in Ottawa, and I'm thrilled to welcome HISTORY Ottawa and its artists, fans and team to our city.'

'Today represents the culmination of years of planning and a shared vision to create a world-class entertainment destination in Ottawa,' said Erik Hoffman, President (Music), Live Nation Canada. 'We are excited to welcome fans through our doors and introduce them to the intimate, high-energy experience that makes HISTORY such a special venue.'

Live Nation Canada is also investing in Ottawa's next generation of talent through a partnership with MusiCounts, supporting music education for local students.

HISTORY Ottawa cements the city's place as a must-play touring market.

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