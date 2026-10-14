HIGHER GROUND Will Make LA Premiere at Dance Theatre of Harlem's Soraya Debut
The program also includes works by George Balanchine and William Forsythe at The Soraya in Northridge.
Dance Theatre of Harlem will make its debut at The Soraya on Sat, Nov 14 at 8PM with a program featuring Robert Garland's Higher Ground, George Balanchine's Donizetti Variations, and William Forsythe's Blake Works IV. The performance marks the launch of The Soraya's 2026-27 Dance Series, which also includes DIAVOLO: Architecture in Motion on Nov 21 & 22; Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández on Jan 30 & 31; Step Afrika! on Feb 6; Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company on Mar 6; Jacob Jonas The Company & Delirium Musicum on Mar 13; and Ballet BC on Apr 24.
Tickets start at $56 at TheSoraya.org.
Nov 14 Program
Renowned in the ballet world, Dance Theatre of Harlem makes its Soraya debut with the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Garland's Higher Ground (2022). Named one of the best performances of 2022 by The New York Times, Higher Ground is a joyous, critically acclaimed piece that combines classical ballet and vernacular Black dance to sharpen the social commentary found in six influential Stevie Wonder songs from the 1970's.
Opening the performance is William Forsythe's Blake Works IV, which was commissioned and created specifically for the company in 2023. A part of Forsythe's continuously evolving series, 'The Barre Project,' Works IV was choreographed to highlight the diverse and formidable talents of the ensemble. The work derives its inspiration from the propulsive and rigorously structured electro-soul songs of British singer and composer James Blake.
The company will also perform George Balanchine's Donizetti Variations (1960), set to the lively and effervescent music of Gaetano Donizetti's 1843 opera Don Sebastian. Originally choreographed in 1960 for the New York City Ballet, the work was set for Dance Theatre of Harlem by Balanchine répétiteur Kyra Nichols, bringing a high-energy, technically demanding challenge to the company's dancers.
Event Details
What: Dance Theatre of Harlem
When: Sat, Nov 14 at 8PM
Where: The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330
Website: www.TheSoraya.org
Tickets: Tickets are $56-$119 and can be purchased by visiting TheSoraya.org or by calling (818) 677-3000.
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