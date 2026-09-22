HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM Shares Sneak Peek Clip
The eight-episode limited series also features Waleed Zuaiter, Tom Berenger, and an ensemble cast in the story inspired by Nixon's memoir.
TNT has shared a sneak peek clip from an upcoming episode of the limited series HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM, starring Joel Kinnaman. Inspired by the memoir 'Debriefing the President' by CIA analyst John Nixon, the eight-episode political thriller continues with its sixth episode on Sunday, September 27 at 9pm ET/PT, followed by the penultimate episode on Monday, September 28 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. The season finale will premiere Sunday, October 4 on TNT. Viewers can catch up on the season at TNTDrama.com (with cable subscription).
Episode 106 - Sunday, September 27 at 9pm ET/PT
After following Saddam's warning, John returns from Najaf with the unwavering conviction that the real threat is Iran. Now, he just has to convince the most powerful leaders in the United States Government to believe him.
Episode 107 - Monday, September 28 at 9pm ET/PT
After two years and no WMDs, Iraq is in chaos and the White House is under political siege. With Saddam on trial, and John Nixon convinced the ousted tyrant holds the key to peace in the region, Nixon struggles to persuade the CIA to intervene and save Hussein's life.
For the first time, HIGH VALUE TARGET: THE HUNT FOR SADDAM brings to television screens the story of John Nixon (Joel Kinnaman), the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter) following his capture in December 2003. Set against the backdrop of one of the most consequential military operations in recent history, the series explores the high-stakes exchanges between Nixon and Hussein. As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come.
Kinnaman leads an ensemble cast that includes Zuaiter (The Girlfriend), Lena Góra (The Eastern Gate), Rebecca Night (Fanny Hill), Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields & McCoys), Paul Ryan (Brexit), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure), Ewan Miller (The Gray House), and Talia Balsam (Mad Men).
The series is co-written and directed by Emmy Award-nominee Leslie Greif and produced by AR Content, who optioned Nixon's book, Big Dreams Entertainment, and Aroma Studios in association with WatchIt. The series is created by Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham, and written by Leslie Greif, Graham Sack, Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominee Alexander Rodnyansky, Jason Sarlanis, Sam Linsky, Stuart Manashil, Michael Kupisk, Tamer Mortada and Leslie Greif.
About TNT
TNT, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that takes viewers on a thrill ride of electrifying stories, dynamic characters and premium events. TNT is home to some of television's most popular sports franchises and scripted originals including 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter.' TNT also presents primetime specials and sports coverage. Website: www.tntdrama.com
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