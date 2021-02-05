HGTV Orders Two Pilot Episodes for MY FIRST TIME

HGTV has ordered two thirty-minute pilots of My First Time (wt), which will begin production in Spring 2021. The episodes will follow former educator Amina Stevens as she uses her classroom experience to guide first time buyers on the path to home ownership. With her fun and fresh approach to real estate, Amina will share her passion for helping clients feel at ease while looking for their first home.

"Growing up, living in an apartment, I knew very few people who were homeowners. I thought it must be hard to buy to house," said Amina. "Now, I'm using my teaching experience to educate people about the process and helping them find a great home that's a perfect fit."

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.