HGTV Greenlights New Series MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE

Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, best known from the popular HGTV series PROPERTY VIRGINS and Flipping Virgins, will star in a newly greenlighted series on the network alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson. Slated to air in early 2022, Married to Real Estate (wt) will feature eight one-hour episodes that follow Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients. Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment and, together, they turn houses into dream homes.

"Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are positively irresistible," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "If Egypt and Mike are on a home buying and renovation team, everyone wins. And, fans are going to fall in love as they watch them work together, raise their family and share the humor and fun in their unique relationship."

While waiting for Married to Real Estate (wt) to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in HGTV's hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, available to stream now on discovery+. Online users also can access photo galleries and exclusive videos from Egypt's previous HGTV series at HGTV.com/PropertyVirgins and HGTV.com/FlippingVirgins and can catch up on past seasons of the shows on discovery+ and HGTV GO.

The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.