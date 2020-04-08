HGTV Fans Choose Programming For The First-Ever 'Fan Favorite Friday' Marathon, April 10

HGTV invited fans to visit its social media platforms and vote for their favorite shows to binge watch as they practice social distancing-and fans picked the hit competition series Rock the Block for the network's first-ever "Fan Favorite Friday" marathon, set to air on Friday, April 10, beginning at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

Friday at #HomeTogether will be even more fun with back-to-back episodes of the heated reno rivalry served up in ROCK THE BLOCK between HGTV superstars Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Leanne Ford (Restored By The Fords) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). Hosted by PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME star and real estate expert Drew Scott, the series follows the home reno experts as they battle to max-out identical properties in the Los Angeles area-with the goal to score the highest home appraisal and ultimate bragging rights.

During last week's social media voting, HGTV fans also submitted an overwhelming number of write-in votes to request gardening and landscaping series. So, in addition to Rock the Block, HGTV will air marathons of the popular outdoor series Lawn and Order from 6-8 a.m. ET/PT and Curb Appeal: The Block from 8-11 a.m. ET/PT this Friday. Later in the day, from 3-6 p.m. ET/PT, Ben and Erin Napier of HOME TOWN will transform more rundown houses in Laurel, Mississippi. And beginning at 6 p.m. ET/PT, David Bromstad will help more lottery winners spend their winnings on homes that meet their needs in My Lottery Dream Home.

Each Friday, fans can continue to vote on HGTV's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure their favorite series make the cut for the next "Fan Favorite Friday" marathon. Upcoming matchups include FLEA MARKET FLIP vs. Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House; You Live in What vs. Hawaii Life; and WINDY CITY REHAB vs. 100 Day Dream Home.

Voting opens April 10 for the Friday, April 17 marathon:

Flea Market Flip

Hosted by Lara Spencer, FLEA MARKET FLIP is a competition series that showcases duos who compete to repurpose flea market finds for a profit and a chance to win $5,000.

Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House

Balancing their roles as design experts and dads, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent rescue clients from renovation nightmares and turn money pits into masterpieces in Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House.

Voting opens April 17 for the Friday, April 24 marathon:

You Live in What?

In You Live in What?, tour some of America's most far out houses and discover how unlikely buildings from lighthouses to candy factories and gas stations to churches have been transformed into families' dream homes.

Hawaii Life

Hawaii Life follows everyday families as they turn their fantasy of a Hawaiian dream home into a reality.

Voting opens April 24 for the Friday, May 1 marathon:

Windy City Rehab

High-risk investments, messy renovations and big pay offs are the name of the game for real estate developer Alison Victoria in the HGTV series Windy City Rehab. The skilled designer gambles on Chicago's oldest fixer-uppers despite their challenges, spending big dollars to create gorgeous homes with modern layouts and luxurious style.

100 Day Dream Home

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida, by taking them on tours of various properties to select their dream exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes. In the end, the Kleinschmidts curate a completely personalized home that is move-in ready for the new homeowners in 100 days or less.





