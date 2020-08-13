HGTV Announces New Series HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE Starring Jasmine Roth

The new series premieres Saturday, September 12.

Home renovation expert and HGTV STAR Jasmine Roth comes to the rescue of overzealous do-it-yourselfers in the new series, Help! I Wrecked My House. Premiering Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the HGTV series showcases Jasmine and her team as they redeem failed home improvement projects and customize the new spaces with beautiful, functional design tailored to each client.

"Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves right now. When they've taken on more than they bargained for, that's when they call me" said Jasmine. "I can rescue them from their renovation disasters and help give them their dream home."

In the series premiere Jasmine helps a young family who tries to tackle their own major home reno-until they realize they are in over their heads. Desperate for assistance, they hope Jasmine can turn their half-finished bathroom, kitchen, and backyard into spaces where they can finally relax and connect as a family.

The new episodes of Help! I Wrecked My House will be available the same day as the TV premieres on HGTV GO each Saturday starting Sept. 12.

