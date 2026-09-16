HELLUVA BOSS Season Three to Premiere on Prime Video
The series will roll out seven episodes with the I.M.P. crew navigating increasingly complex personal lives and chaotic adventures.
Prime Video has released the official trailer for Season Three of the hit adult animated comedy series, HELLUVA BOSS, from creator Vivienne Medrano. The trailer teases the first single, '(I Don't Want Ta Be) Nobody's Baybay' and the complete Helluva Boss: Season Three, Part 1 (Original Soundtrack) is now available for pre-order. The first part of the third season of HELLUVA BOSS consists of seven episodes, with three episodes premiering on October 14, followed by two episodes weekly through October 28. The series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
With Atlantic Records, the complete Helluva Boss: Season Three, Part 1 (Original Soundtrack) is now available for pre-order. The first single, '(I Don't Want Ta Be) Nobody's BayBay' is available now to stream on all digital platforms.
About Helluva Boss
Set in Hell, HELLUVA BOSS follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the 'o' is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.
Season Three of Helluva Boss follows Blitzo and the I.M.P. crew as they continue taking jobs across Earth and Hell, while navigating their increasingly complex personal lives. While Blitzo and Stolas struggle to find out where they stand, Millie and Moxxie prepare for a life-changing surprise, and Loona takes on a larger role at I.M.P. Along the way, the team is thrown into a string of increasingly chaotic adventures that test both their skills as assassins and their relationships with one another. As old enemies resurface and new opportunities arise, Season Three delivers Helluva Boss's signature blend of explosive comedy, over-the-top violence, and heartfelt character drama, as the team discovers that some of their biggest challenges can't be solved with a weapon (unfortunately).
Vivienne Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...