HBO Max Orders Docuseries TAKE OUT

HBO Max has given a six-part series order to the Max Original, TAKE OUT, a timely docuseries from Part2 Pictures that follows award-winning journalist Lisa Ling as she takes viewers behind the counter and into the lives of the people and families who run some of America's over 45,000 Asian restaurants.



Asian restaurants representing the diverse people and cuisines of the continent are as ubiquitous as McDonald's, and each one of them has a unique and compelling story. Lisa explores the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.



"It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America's development but has largely been ignored by American history. My own family's path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country," said Lisa Ling.



"With TAKE OUT, we will pay tribute to the hard work and countless contributions of Asian Americans whose restaurants helped shape the cultural tapestry and cuisines of America. Lisa is one of a few storytellers who could paint the trials and triumphs of a community as told through the lens of a restaurant," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content.

TAKE OUT is produced by Part2 Pictures with executive producers Ling and David Shadrack Smith. Part2 Pictures is currently producing the eighth season of THIS IS LIFE WITH LISA LING.