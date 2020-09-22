HBO Europe's Drama Series PATRIA Debuts September 27

The first two episodes will be available on HBO Max.

HBO Europe's PATRIA begins its eight-episode season SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 across the U.S., HBO Europe and HBO Latin America territories. In the U.S. the first two episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max starting on Sunday, September 27 and will air on HBO Latino beginning Wednesday, September 30. New episodes will roll out weekly on those respective days.

PATRIA tells a story - over three decades - of the Spanish Basque Country threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA, through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict. On the day that ETA announces a ceasefire, Bittori visits the cemetery where her husband Txato, who was murdered by the terrorists, is buried. Will forgiveness be possible in a community shattered by political fanaticism?

Screendaily praises PATIRA "a deeply moving experience," Cineuropa hailed it as an "extraordinary HBO series" while Javier Zurro of El Español calls it "the most important series of the year" and "a marvel which will move everyone and give us a lot to talk about."

The series has been created and written by Aitor Gabilondo, based on the bestselling novel Patria by Fernando Aramburu, edited by Tusquets Editores, S.A. It is directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. Patria was produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles