Greg Kinnear Joins Cast of THE STAND on CBS All Access

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Greg Kinnear has joined the cast of its original limited event series THE STAND, based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name. Kinnear joins previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg.

Kinnear will play Glen Bateman. A widowed professor when the superflu hits, Glen Bateman was accustomed to a solitary life. When he encounters other survivors, his curiosity is piqued by Mother Abagail's visions.

Kinnear next can be seen starring opposite Isabelle Huppert and Marisa Tomei in Ira Sachs' "Frankie" for Sony Pictures Classics. Earlier this year, Kinnear starred as the title character in his directorial debut, "Phil," as well as in the biopic "Brian Banks," opposite Aldis Hodge, and in Netflix's "The Red Sea Diving Resort" opposite Chris Evans and Ben Kingsley. He has wrapped production on a variety of projects including "Good People," a half-hour comedy pilot co-starring Lisa Kudrow from "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings, "Misbehaviour" opposite Keira Knightley, and "Dreamland" opposite Gary Oldman. On the small screen, Kinnear was most recently seen in CBS All Access' anthology series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. THE STAND marks the second joint project for Kinnear and executive producer and director Josh Boone since working together on Boone's directorial debut, "Stuck in Love."

THE STAND is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone also directing. Stephen King will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that isn't found in the book. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein will also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske serving as co-executive producer. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will serve as producers.

THE STAND joins CBS All Access' growing slate of original series that currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, WHY WOMEN KILL and the forthcoming INTERROGATION and THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, with additional series soon to be announced. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.





