Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights To Formula Racing Documentary BEYOND DRIVEN

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, announces today that they have acquired North American rights to the documentary BEYOND DRIVEN, from filmmakers Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran. The film features interviews with the top female Formula racers, including Tatiana Calderon, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell. Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studio company, will be releasing the film on VOD and all digital platforms on June 30th.

The deal for the right was negotiated by Brett Rogalsky and Brendan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran on behalf of Love Entertainment.

BEYOND DRIVEN is the story of Lella Lombardi, former butcher's delivery driver and ex Formula 3 Championship runner up. At the Spanish Grand Prix in 1975, Lombardi became the first, and still only, female driver to win F1 World Championship points. During one of the most controversial weekends in F1 history, set amid a notoriously dangerous Barcelona street circuit, spectator deaths, driver boycotts, a huge first corner crash, and a shortened race, Lombardi made history and recorded a feat that is yet to be bettered more than 45 years later.

Having broken a truly remarkable glass ceiling through sheer tenacity, Lombardi continued to race, but never reached the same heights again. Her death left behind a mysterious personal life but sparked a powerful legacy for female drivers to aspire to. For the first time, explore the incredible life of this overlooked sporting and cultural icon, through the eyes of today's leading female drivers from across the globe.

"What audiences will love about Beyond Driven is that it is not only highly entertaining, but also educates about a dynamic female driver from the 70s that deserves more recognition," said Brett Rogalsky, Acquisitions Coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

"Women competing for the podium in Formula 1 is not impossible. It's not a long shot, it's not improbable, it's any day now and we need start committing to backing these incredibly talented women." said Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran, Directors of Beyond Driven.