GlobeDocs Film Festival to Present 30 Documentaries in 2026
The festival will feature TUTU, JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT, and PLAYING POTUS among 15 features and 15 shorts curated by Lisa Viola.
The GlobeDocs Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 12th year, which will take place in cinemas October 21-25 and on demand from October 21 through November 1, 2026. Produced by The Boston Globe and presented by Cross Insurance, the festival will feature 30 films from award-winning filmmakers and conversations with Globe journalists as well as guests from around the world.
The lineup includes 15 feature-length and 15 short documentary films curated by Lisa Viola, Director of Programming for GlobeDocs, highlighting a wide range of current topics including investigative journalism, the environment, sports, LGBTQ+ and women's issues, animal welfare, healthcare, addiction and mental health, history, politics, activism, performance and fine art, BIPOC and AAPI voices, and social justice. Cinema screenings will take place at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, The Brattle in Cambridge, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Boston Seaport. On demand screenings are presented via the Eventive platform and are accessible to viewers across New England and the U.S.
The festival will kick off with the Massachusetts premiere of TUTU, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard. Through rare archival footage and intimate personal accounts, the film chronicles Desmond Tutu's remarkable path from young cleric to one of the world's most influential voices for justice, guided throughout by his faith, hope, and deep commitment to forgiveness. Director Sam Pollard will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Wednesday, October 21 at 7pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.
This year's Centerpiece selection will be the Massachusetts premiere of JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT, directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman. The film offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the iconic 20th-century artist, drawing on the memories and perspectives of the people who knew him best: his family. Filmmaker Quinn Whitney Wilson will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm at The Brattle.
The festival Will Close with the New England premiere of PLAYING POTUS, directed by Josh Greenbaum. This documentary explores six decades of political satire through conversations with the comedians and actors who have portrayed U.S. presidents, examining how these iconic impressions have shaped American politics and influenced the public's perception of the men who have held the nation's highest office. Producer Samantha Apfel will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Sunday, October 25 at 7pm at The Brattle.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple will be this year's Director Spotlight, with her latest film, UNION TOWN, featured as part of the festival. The film completes Kopple's trilogy exploring labor rights, following her Oscar-winning documentaries Harlan County USA and American Dream. Set in New York City, UNION TOWN follows delivery workers as they organize against powerful corporations, offering an intimate look at the challenges, determination, and humanity driving today's labor movement. Kopple and Boston-based producer Peter Palandjian will attend the screening and Q&A on Friday, October 23 at 6pm at The Brattle.
The festival will also present the World Premiere of CUT TO DAVID, a deeply personal documentary from Boston filmmaker Sandra Jaffe. The film follows Jaffe's family as they navigate the evolving relationship with her adopted teenage child, David, who comes out as transgender and enters adulthood. Through candid conversations and vérité footage, CUT TO DAVID explores identity, love, family, and the ways ethnicity, gender, religion, and parenting shape our lives. A Q&A with Jaffe, David Blitzman, and Jay Blitzman will follow the screening on Sunday, October 25 at 1:30pm at The Brattle.
All screenings will be followed by live or recorded discussions with filmmakers, moderated by accomplished Boston Globe journalists. Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to vote for the annual Audience Award which is awarded to one feature film and one short film, and includes a cash prize.
'Documentary film has an extraordinary ability to deepen our understanding of the world and of one another,' said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. 'GlobeDocs reflects The Boston Globe's longstanding commitment to meaningful storytelling and informed conversation. We're proud to bring filmmakers and audiences together again this fall for a festival that invites us to engage with compelling stories and perspectives from Boston and around the world.'
'The 30 remarkable new documentaries presented this year at GlobeDocs will take filmgoers on a cinematic voyage through a broad range of topics and geographies spanning from Ireland and South Africa to Alaska, Cape Cod, and beyond,' said Lisa Viola, Director of Programming. 'This is a unique event in Boston where audiences can interact with established, emerging, and local filmmakers, special guests, and Boston Globe journalists throughout the festival.'
Festival tickets and all-access passes can be purchased online at Globe.com/filmfest.
2026 GlobeDocs Film Festival Lineup
Opening Night Film
TUTU (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, UK/South Africa, 102 minutes — Directed by Sam Pollard
Closing Night Film
PLAYING POTUS (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 92 minutes — Directed by Josh Greenbaum
Centerpiece Film
JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 95 minutes — Directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman
Director Spotlight
UNION TOWN (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 106 minutes — Directed by Barbara Kopple
ALL ABOUT THE MONEY (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, Ireland/Denmark, 95 minutes — Directed by Sinéad O'Shea
ANNE PACKARD: AN ARTIST'S RESOLVE — 2026, U.S., 73 minutes — Directed by Arthur Egeli
THE ASCENT (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 102 minutes — Directed by Edward Drake, Scott Veltri and Francis Cronin
CUT TO DAVID (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 70 minutes — Directed by Sandra Jaffe
FOREVER HOME — 2025, U.S., 56 minutes — Directed by Allison Argo
FORK IN THE ROAD — 2026, U.S., 88 minutes — Directed by Vivian Sorenson and Jonathan Nastasi
GIVE ME THE BALL! — 2026, U.S., 102 minutes — Directed by Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff
A LONG WAY TO GO — 2026, U.S., 81 minutes — Directed by Carolyn Jones
THE OLDEST PERSON IN THE WORLD — 2026, U.S., 87 minutes — Directed by Sam Green
THE OTHER SIDE OF MEMORY (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 85 minutes — Directed by Nick Capezzera
REMAINING NATIVE — 2025, U.S., 87 minutes — Directed by Paige Bethmann
Short Films
THE BAKER'S HOTLINE — 2025, U.S., 13 minutes — Directed by Emily Schuman and Dave Schuman
COMMONWEALTH (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 29 minutes — Directed by Heather MacDonald
DAYLIGHT — 2026, U.S., 18 minutes — Directed by Jon Kasbe
THE HOTLINE — 2026, U.S., 35 minutes — Directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet
KUNG FU VIDEO (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 3 minutes — Directed by Luke Henry Hollyer
A LIFE ALOFT (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 13 minutes — Directed by Clayton Simoncic
LOVING PETS, HERE AND HEREAFTER (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 4 minutes — Directed by Amber Celletti
THE MIGRANT CHEF — 2023, Mexico, 8 minutes — Directed by Laura Tillman
ON THE TIDE — 2026, U.S., 12 minutes — Directed by Mimi Mailicoat Bois
THE PETAL PUSHER — 2025, U.S., 15 minutes — Directed by David Abel
RESPIRATEUR — 2026, U.S., 26 minutes — Directed by Paul Moakley
A SONG FOR THE SNOW LION (New England Premiere) — 2026, Bhutan, 18 minutes — Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji
SONIA (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 22 minutes — Directed by Sarah Colt and Emily Schuman
A TAPE: THE AMERICAN HISTORY OF NOBUHIKO OBAYASHI'S 'HOUSE' (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 10 minutes — Directed by Max G. Robinson
WOMEN LAUGHING — 2025, U.S., 29 minutes — Directed by Liza Donnelly and Kathleen Hughes
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