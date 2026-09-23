GlobeDocs Film Festival to Present 30 Documentaries in 2026

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The GlobeDocs Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 12th year, which will take place in cinemas October 21-25 and on demand from October 21 through November 1, 2026. Produced by The Boston Globe and presented by Cross Insurance, the festival will feature 30 films from award-winning filmmakers and conversations with Globe journalists as well as guests from around the world.

The lineup includes 15 feature-length and 15 short documentary films curated by Lisa Viola, Director of Programming for GlobeDocs, highlighting a wide range of current topics including investigative journalism, the environment, sports, LGBTQ+ and women's issues, animal welfare, healthcare, addiction and mental health, history, politics, activism, performance and fine art, BIPOC and AAPI voices, and social justice. Cinema screenings will take place at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, The Brattle in Cambridge, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Boston Seaport. On demand screenings are presented via the Eventive platform and are accessible to viewers across New England and the U.S.

The festival will kick off with the Massachusetts premiere of TUTU, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard. Through rare archival footage and intimate personal accounts, the film chronicles Desmond Tutu's remarkable path from young cleric to one of the world's most influential voices for justice, guided throughout by his faith, hope, and deep commitment to forgiveness. Director Sam Pollard will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Wednesday, October 21 at 7pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

This year's Centerpiece selection will be the Massachusetts premiere of JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT, directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman. The film offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the iconic 20th-century artist, drawing on the memories and perspectives of the people who knew him best: his family. Filmmaker Quinn Whitney Wilson will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm at The Brattle.

The festival Will Close with the New England premiere of PLAYING POTUS, directed by Josh Greenbaum. This documentary explores six decades of political satire through conversations with the comedians and actors who have portrayed U.S. presidents, examining how these iconic impressions have shaped American politics and influenced the public's perception of the men who have held the nation's highest office. Producer Samantha Apfel will be in attendance for the screening and Q&A on Sunday, October 25 at 7pm at The Brattle.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple will be this year's Director Spotlight, with her latest film, UNION TOWN, featured as part of the festival. The film completes Kopple's trilogy exploring labor rights, following her Oscar-winning documentaries Harlan County USA and American Dream. Set in New York City, UNION TOWN follows delivery workers as they organize against powerful corporations, offering an intimate look at the challenges, determination, and humanity driving today's labor movement. Kopple and Boston-based producer Peter Palandjian will attend the screening and Q&A on Friday, October 23 at 6pm at The Brattle.

The festival will also present the World Premiere of CUT TO DAVID, a deeply personal documentary from Boston filmmaker Sandra Jaffe. The film follows Jaffe's family as they navigate the evolving relationship with her adopted teenage child, David, who comes out as transgender and enters adulthood. Through candid conversations and vérité footage, CUT TO DAVID explores identity, love, family, and the ways ethnicity, gender, religion, and parenting shape our lives. A Q&A with Jaffe, David Blitzman, and Jay Blitzman will follow the screening on Sunday, October 25 at 1:30pm at The Brattle.

All screenings will be followed by live or recorded discussions with filmmakers, moderated by accomplished Boston Globe journalists. Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to vote for the annual Audience Award which is awarded to one feature film and one short film, and includes a cash prize.

'Documentary film has an extraordinary ability to deepen our understanding of the world and of one another,' said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. 'GlobeDocs reflects The Boston Globe's longstanding commitment to meaningful storytelling and informed conversation. We're proud to bring filmmakers and audiences together again this fall for a festival that invites us to engage with compelling stories and perspectives from Boston and around the world.'

'The 30 remarkable new documentaries presented this year at GlobeDocs will take filmgoers on a cinematic voyage through a broad range of topics and geographies spanning from Ireland and South Africa to Alaska, Cape Cod, and beyond,' said Lisa Viola, Director of Programming. 'This is a unique event in Boston where audiences can interact with established, emerging, and local filmmakers, special guests, and Boston Globe journalists throughout the festival.'

Festival tickets and all-access passes can be purchased online at Globe.com/filmfest.

2026 GlobeDocs Film Festival Lineup

Opening Night Film

TUTU (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, UK/South Africa, 102 minutes — Directed by Sam Pollard

Closing Night Film

PLAYING POTUS (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 92 minutes — Directed by Josh Greenbaum

Centerpiece Film

JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 95 minutes — Directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman

Director Spotlight

UNION TOWN (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 106 minutes — Directed by Barbara Kopple

ALL ABOUT THE MONEY (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, Ireland/Denmark, 95 minutes — Directed by Sinéad O'Shea

ANNE PACKARD: AN ARTIST'S RESOLVE — 2026, U.S., 73 minutes — Directed by Arthur Egeli

THE ASCENT (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 102 minutes — Directed by Edward Drake, Scott Veltri and Francis Cronin

CUT TO DAVID (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 70 minutes — Directed by Sandra Jaffe

FOREVER HOME — 2025, U.S., 56 minutes — Directed by Allison Argo

FORK IN THE ROAD — 2026, U.S., 88 minutes — Directed by Vivian Sorenson and Jonathan Nastasi

GIVE ME THE BALL! — 2026, U.S., 102 minutes — Directed by Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff

A LONG WAY TO GO — 2026, U.S., 81 minutes — Directed by Carolyn Jones

THE OLDEST PERSON IN THE WORLD — 2026, U.S., 87 minutes — Directed by Sam Green

THE OTHER SIDE OF MEMORY (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 85 minutes — Directed by Nick Capezzera

REMAINING NATIVE — 2025, U.S., 87 minutes — Directed by Paige Bethmann

Short Films

THE BAKER'S HOTLINE — 2025, U.S., 13 minutes — Directed by Emily Schuman and Dave Schuman

COMMONWEALTH (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 29 minutes — Directed by Heather MacDonald

DAYLIGHT — 2026, U.S., 18 minutes — Directed by Jon Kasbe

THE HOTLINE — 2026, U.S., 35 minutes — Directed by Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet

KUNG FU VIDEO (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 3 minutes — Directed by Luke Henry Hollyer

A LIFE ALOFT (Massachusetts Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 13 minutes — Directed by Clayton Simoncic

LOVING PETS, HERE AND HEREAFTER (World Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 4 minutes — Directed by Amber Celletti

THE MIGRANT CHEF — 2023, Mexico, 8 minutes — Directed by Laura Tillman

ON THE TIDE — 2026, U.S., 12 minutes — Directed by Mimi Mailicoat Bois

THE PETAL PUSHER — 2025, U.S., 15 minutes — Directed by David Abel

RESPIRATEUR — 2026, U.S., 26 minutes — Directed by Paul Moakley

A SONG FOR THE SNOW LION (New England Premiere) — 2026, Bhutan, 18 minutes — Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji

SONIA (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 22 minutes — Directed by Sarah Colt and Emily Schuman

A TAPE: THE AMERICAN HISTORY OF NOBUHIKO OBAYASHI'S 'HOUSE' (New England Premiere) — 2026, U.S., 10 minutes — Directed by Max G. Robinson

WOMEN LAUGHING — 2025, U.S., 29 minutes — Directed by Liza Donnelly and Kathleen Hughes

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

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