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George Fouracres on Fighting to Curse on SNL UK

The comedian also described his reaction to learning he had been cast on the sketch show.

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George Fouracres discussed his time on SNL UK during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers about the effort it took to get cursing permitted on the show. Fouracres walked through the behind-the-scenes negotiation that went into securing the allowance, framing it as a point of importance for the cast.

Fouracres also recounted his first interaction with Lorne Michaels, giving viewers insight into that early meeting. He described his reaction upon learning he had been cast on SNL UK, offering a personal account of how the news landed for him at the time.

The conversation centered on Fouracres' experience joining the British edition of the sketch comedy franchise, with the cursing fight and the Michaels encounter serving as the two main anecdotes of the sit-down.

Fouracres used the extended segment to expand on both stories in detail, giving a fuller account of his path onto the show and his early dealings with its creator.

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