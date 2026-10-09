George Fouracres to Return TO THE LEAGUE OF IMPROV

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The League of Improv has announced its next two evenings of improvised comedy at The Phoenix Arts Club in London's West End. Continuing its monthly residency, the company returns on Wednesday 21 October with a Special Guest to be announced, followed on Wednesday 11 November by the return of George Fouracres, who makes a much-anticipated second appearance following the success of his League of Improv debut earlier this year.

Fouracres, one of the cast members of SNL UK and star of Flo & Joan's award-winning One Man Musical, first joined The League of Improv in June, proving a huge hit with the company and audiences alike. An accomplished performer whose work spans sketch comedy, television, radio and theatre, Fouracres brings his considerable talent to a team of improvisers who are thrilled to have him back.

Over the past three years, The League of Improv has built a reputation for its imaginative, fast-paced comedy, with monthly shows featuring a different Special Guest each time. Previous guests have included Sindhu Vee, Marcus Brigstocke, Lou Sanders, Jake Lambert, Harriet Kemsley, Brennan Reece, Angelos Epithemiou (aka Dan Skinner), Reuben Kaye, Shaparak Khorsandi, Nabil Abdulrashid and Morgan Rees, each joining the irrepressible team of comedy talent from the London and Chicago improv worlds.

The evening begins with a friendly conversation between the Special Guest and members of the audience, whose stories and observations inspire the improvisers to create hilarious scenes, extraordinary adventures and unforgettable characters. It's a celebration of imagination, quick thinking and teamwork, where an ordinary conversation can lead to wonderful comedy. Every performance is different, with new characters and stories springing to life before the audience's eyes.

George Fouracres is an actor and comedian from the Black Country and a cast member of SNL UK. Since 2024, he has played 'One Man' in Flo & Joan's award-winning One Man Musical. He is also a member of the sketch group Daphne, nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2015.

Fouracres extensive theatre work includes The Comedy of Errors, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe, as well as Mates in Chelsea at the Royal Court. His television credits include The Franchise (HBO), Don't Hug Me I'm Scared (Channel 4), Spitting Image (BritBox), Semi-Detached (BBC Two) and Raised by Wolves (Channel 4). His radio work includes George Fouracres: Black Country Gentlemon, The Now Show and Daphne Sounds Expensive.

With another Special Guest still to be revealed for 21 October and Fouracres returning on 11 November, The League of Improv continues to bring some of the country's funniest comedy performers together for evenings of imaginative, joyful entertainment in the intimate surroundings of The Phoenix Arts Club.

Listings

THE LEAGUE OF IMPROV

With Special Guest To Be Announced

Wednesday 21 October 2026 – 7pm

The Phoenix Arts Club

One Phoenix Street, London, WC2H 8BU

Event category: Comedy / Improv

Age restriction: 18+

Tickets: £25 (booking fee may apply)

Booking: https://www.theleagueofimprov.com/

THE LEAGUE OF IMPROV

With Special Guest George Fouracres

Wednesday 11 November 2026 – 7pm

The Phoenix Arts Club

One Phoenix Street, London, WC2H 8BU

Event category: Comedy / Improv

Age restriction: 18+

Tickets: £25 (booking fee may apply)

Booking: https://www.theleagueofimprov.com/

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