A CLOSER LOOK: OUT OF OFFICE New Episode to Stream on Peacock, YouTube

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

An all-new episode of 'A Closer Look: Out of Office,' the video podcast series from 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' is now available on Peacock, YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

The series features Seth Meyers and 'A Closer Look' Supervising Writer/Producer Sal Gentile catching up on all the news they've missed while 'Late Night' is on its summer hiatus.

The new episode, 'A Closer Look Out of Office: Trump-Canada Trade War Erupts, Natalie Harp Drama, El-Sayed on Fox News,' can be watched below.

Episode 1, 'A Closer Look Out of Office: Trump's Secret Turkey Flight, Reflecting Pool Humiliation & Iran Chaos,' is also available.

Episode 2, 'A Closer Look Out of Office: Trump's Renovation Obsession, Jon Ossoff & Natalie Harp, Darline Graham,' is also available.

All episodes are also available to watch on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...